Rockets sign Bruno Caboclo

Yesterday, the Rockets officially signed Bruno Caboclo to a training camp contract, according to the team.

OFFICIAL: #Rockets GM Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward @Bruno_Caboclo.



Caboclo is infamously known as the guy who was “Two years away from being two years away” back in the 2014 NBA Draft when the Raptors selected him with the 20th overall pick. To put it in perspective, Caboclo was taken before Clint Capela, Nikola Jokic and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Caboclo has played in just 35 games in the NBA in his four seasons, mostly with Toronto, but he was traded to Sacramento in a small deadline deal this past February for former Syracuse standout Malachi Richardson.

Caboclo has spent most of his NBA career in the G-League, specifically with Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario. The deal he signed with the Rockets will likely bring Caboclo to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers because he still has some developing to do. He turns 23 next month and still has plenty of time to work on his game and become a legitimate NBA player.

Welcome to the Rockets, Bruno Caboclo!