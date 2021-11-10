Rockets battle Pistons in clash of top picks

Location: Toyota Center - Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pistons SB Nation Blog: Detroit Bad Boys

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Josh Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Tonight, the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons... who am I kidding?

Tonight, Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham square off for the first time since their brief summer league clash - but this time it counts.

Houston will be of course be without the services of John Wall who is in search of greener pastures, but they’ll also be without Alperen Sengun who is day-to-day due to an illness.

The Rockets are led on the scoring end by Christian Wood who is averaging 17.5 points per game, he also leads the team in rebounding with his average of 11.8 boards. They are led in assists by Kevin Porter Jr who dishes out 5.2 per game.

In their most recent outing, the Rockets were blitzed in the third quarter by the Warriors and fell 120-107 after battling them tough in the opening half.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are led by Jerami Grant who is putting up 16.6 points per outing while Isaiah Stewart leads them in rebounding with 7.0 per game and 3.3 assists per game has Corey Joseph sitting as the team’s leading assist man.

