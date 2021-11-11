SB Nation Reacts: Should the Rockets trade Christian Wood results

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts is a big one, as we had a Houston Rockets question this week that drew quite a crowd. I’m going to give you the national polls first, just to make you wait a little bit longer.

Our first national question asked which team’s hot start was the most surprising to fans. Here are those results:

I concur with this. It’s clearly the Cavs. I’m not quite sure how the Golden State Warriors got 14 percent of the vote. Those Dubs bandwagoners do represent, I suppose.

Next, we asked which team’s slow start was the most surprising to fans. Here’s what you had to say:

This was a clear one for me too. I understand why some people picked the Lakers, but they evidently don’t understand the chemistry concerns Russell Westbrook brings with him pretty much anywhere. Anyone who thought that was just going to click was either fooling themselves or didn’t know Westbrook. I’m not saying they won’t figure it out, but a slow start from L.A. should have been pretty obvious, meaning they’re not much of a surprise to me. But this one’s got to be the Bucks. How could it not?

And lastly, our Rockets question of the week. We asked if Houston should trade Christian Wood? And we got a ton of responses, so this is a pretty good representation of how Red Nation feels.

That’s a pretty close poll considering all the responses they got. I went with no. I think the Rockets need someone of his talent around to help bring the young pieces together. Now I certainly don’t want to see him sulk, because that’s not helping anyone, but as it stands right now, I think we’ll see Wood get re-focused and continue to have a big year. Talk to me in a few months though. I reserve the right to change my mind.

