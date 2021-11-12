Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game preview

The Rockets look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Houston has been in almost every one of their last nine games, but have dropped them all. That’s a good thing for their lottery odds, but a bad thing for team and fan morale. While most fans objectively understand the tanking dynamic, it’s hard to swallow a 7-win pace over an 82 game season. Houston’s schedule has been relatively difficult so far though, which is a mitigating factor in their poor overall start.

Portland comes into tonight’s game at a disappointing 5-7. The Blazers have struggled in early seasons before, and usually right themselves once the calendar flips to the new year. Right now, their biggest issue is the poor shooting of Damian Lillard, who is connecting on only 25% of his three pointers. With Houston’s luck, he will regress all the way back to the mean tonight.

Also, is it time to start wondering if Stephen Silas is a good coach? Or is it too early? Let me know what you think in the comments.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest