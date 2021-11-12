Jalen Green still among betting favorites for NBA Rookie of the Year

It’s been a little bit of an uneven start for Jalen Green, the 19-year-old rookie shooting guard for the Houston Rockets who was taken with the second overall pick in this past season’s draft.

He’s shown some great flashes, such as a 30-point outing against the Boston Celtics, a 24-point outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, and a 23-point game two days ago against the Detroit Pistons. He’s also had a few stinkers, scoring just single-digit points five times in 11 games.

But that hasn’t stopped him from still being near the top of the list of betting favorites for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, Green currently has the third-best odds for the award at +400, sitting behind Evan Mobley and Scottie Barners, who sit at +330.

For those unfamiliar, that means for every $100 bet, a person would win $400 on Green or $330 on Mobley/Barnes.

Other notables are Cade Cunningham at +425, Chris Duarte at +900, while Jalen Suggs has slipped all the way to +2500.

Two other Rockets also made the list, with Alperen Sengun currently sitting at +6000 and Usman Garuba at +20000. Josh Christopher currently has no listed odds.

You can find the full odds for NBA Rookie of the Year along with the other year end wards by visiting Draft Kings Sportsbook.