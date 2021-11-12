Rockets look to end nine-game skid against struggling Trail Blazers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

Blazers: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

After losing another winnable game against the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets will attempt to end a nine-game losing streak in a home match against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Rockets’ inability to take care of the ball and convert points at the charity stripe continues to hamper the team. Houston is coming into tonight’s game averaging a league-worst 18.6 turnovers a game while shooting 69.6 percent from the free-throw line.

For Portland, the Trail Blazers are coming into the Toyota Center seeking their first road victory of the season. Six-time All-Star Damian Lillard has looked inferior when compared to last season. Lillard has averaged 20.0 points per game while shooting 38.0 percent from the field and a career-low 25.4 percent from behind the arc.

Prior to facing the Rockets, the Trail Blazers dropped their sixth consecutive road game of the season after losing 119-109 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Lillard led the way with a team-high 28 points in the loss.

