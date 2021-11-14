Rockets recall Garrison Mathews from Vipers

The Houston Rockets made a move early Sunday morning before their 6:00 pm game vs the Phoenix Suns. The team announced via its PR department that they have recalled sharpshooter Garrison Mathews.

Mathews is currently on a two-way deal having played in two games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. So far this year, Matthews is averaging 19.5 points and 5 rebounds. The 6’5 guard went undrafted and signed with the Washington Wizards playing in D.C. for two seasons.

In two years with the Wizards, he shot .389 % from 3-point range and averaged 5.5 points a game. There is a chance Mathews is sent back to the G-League in a few days, considering the Vipers don't play again until Saturday, unless he is able to see the court during his time with the Rockets and impress the coaches enough to warrant more time in the NBA. No word yet on if anyone from the Rockets will be sent down at this time.