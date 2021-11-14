Rockets look to avenge early season loss to the Phoenix Suns

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Suns SB Nation Blog: Bright Side of the Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Brooker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee

Through the first 12 games of the 2021-22 season, the Houston Rockets are off to their worst start in franchise history. As the result of losing 104-92 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Houston is now riding a 10 game losing streak entering Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

For Phoenix, the Suns are coming into the Toyota Center seeking their eighth consecutive win. While recording a double-double of 15 points and 12 assists, former Rocket Chris Paul led the Suns to a 119-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

The Rockets sustained a 123-111 road loss to the Suns on Nov. 5 inside the Footprint Center. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points in the loss while Christian Wood added 18.

