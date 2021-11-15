Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game preview

It’s tempting during an long losing streak to think, “I don’t care about the tank. I just want to see the team win a game.” I’m guessing that we’re all approaching or fully living in that territory at the moment.

An 11-game losing streak isn’t anyone’s idea of fun. In most normal NBA seasons, 20 wins has been a decent benchmark for a bottom three record. So while fans expect to win about one out of every four games, one out of thirteen might be a bridge too far.

The Rockets will win another game. It may not happen tonight (it’s a back-to-back for Houston but not for Memphis, of course), but it will happen. And then the panic of “Oh no, we may win too many games!” will return. In the meantime, the key is seeing what the Rockets have. That includes the rookies, vets, and coaches. Right now, things don’t look good. But the NBA is a tricky place. Things change in a hurry.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 6-7 and on a 3-game losing streak, including a loss to the lowly Pelicans on Saturday night. So obviously they’re going to come out pissed off, well-rested, and focused.

Insert incredibly stale “Ja Morant reminds me of a young Russell Westbrook” take here. Seriously, I’m tired of hearing everyone use this comparison.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest