VOTE: Frontrunner to win the Western Conference

Hey, guys... we’ve been getting a really good response embedding the Reacts polls, so I’m going to do that when I can. There’s no Houston Rockets question this week, but we have some good national polls.

This week’s poll questions have to do with the Western Conference, which currently has no clear favorite and multiple teams sure to be jockeying for position as the season goes on.

And we’re also asking about the hot start of several surprise teams throughout the NBA and whether that play is sustainable throughout the year. The poll is below.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device

As always, we’ll have results for you later in the week, which we’ll post right back here on TDS. Look for more polls like this being embedded throughout the year. Thank you all for participating.

