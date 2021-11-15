Rockets Grizzle

Memphis Grizzlies (6-7) vs Houston Rockets (1-11) November 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: FedExForum (Tickets as low as $2! Two dollars to see an NBA game!)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Grizzle SB Nation Blog: Grizzly Bear Blues

Projected Starting Lineups

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, J Jonah Jameson Jr, Steven “Grizzly” Adams

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green, JaeSean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis (I guess).

The Rockets trundle their sorry act into Memphis, already singing the Blues. It’s one thing to intellectually understand that the number of wins for this Rockets team is sort of immaterial, in an analytical sense. It’s another to stomach the loses, especially as the Rockets, until last season, had been a playoff team, and a legitimate contender, as recently as two years ago.

It’s another to take on board all the turnovers. The 1976 Denver Nuggets currently hold the turnover record for a team season at an astonishing 24.52 turnovers per game. That year must have been a weird one, as the Buffalo Braves notched 24.40, and the 76ers 23.35 in that year. The Association had only begun measuring turnovers in the 73-74 season.*

* Yes, that was a weird year. A little research reveals that’s the year of the NBA/ABA merger. The Nuggets were an ABA team, but Buffalo and Philadelphia were not.

You might think this year’s Rockets must be nipping at the heels of the Bicentennial NBA season’s rampant giveaways, but they’re a disappointing 5 turnovers behind the Nuggets of that season at 19.20 per game. Just another record they won’t break.