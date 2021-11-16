Rockets assign Usman Garuba to Rio Grande Valley

Today, the Houston Rockets announced that forward Usman Garuba was assigned to the G-League affiliate team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The move has been expected for some time, considering Garuba hasn't played for most of the year.

Including last night's game, Garuba has only played a grand total of 45 minutes so far for the Rockets. With the Rockets already having Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, and Alperen Sengun on the roster, there wasn't much playing time left for the forward out of Spain.

The move bolsters the Vipers, who currently are one of the few undefeated teams left in the G-League at 3-0. It also gives Garuba much-needed playing time, something he has not received so far in the NBA. Garuba is a high-energy defensive-minded player, and he will have plenty of opportunities to show that with the Vipers.

There is no word yet on if Garuba will start, but even if he does not start his first game, it won't take long for him to enter the starting lineup. Garuba's first game is Saturday as the Vipers take Mexico City at 7:30 at Bert Ogden Arena.