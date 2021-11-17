Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game preview

A couple of weeks ago, this game seemed like a surefire win. Oklahoma City was tanking and Houston was losing but competitive against some of the better Western Conference squads.

Today, the Rockets are on a 12-game losing streak and the Thunder are 5-8. OKC will undoubtedly be favored tonight, especially if Kevin Porter Jr. misses the contest with a thigh injury. Eric Gordon was not on the injury report, so that’s a nice boon for Houston.

As much as Rockets fans understand the need for tanking, I think many of them expected a season similar to OKC’s: a handful of wins and a competitive set of losses. However, the Thunder have played their way to the seventh-best lottery odds. If the season ended today, Houston would be guaranteed a top 5 pick. Where would you prefer to be?

Tonight is the fourth and final game of a homestand for the Thunder. They are 1-2 with a win over the Kings and losses to the Nets and Heat.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest