Introduction to The Dream Shake Mailbag

This is a new idea that we’ve wanted to try out here at TDS, so we’re going to give it a whirl and see how it goes. We want to introduce our The Dream Shake mailbag, where we take incoming questions from our readers each week about the Houston Rockets or the NBA at large, and someone from the staff will answer them.

This is not only designed to get opinions from the TDS writers, but also to spark conversation amongst the readers of the site.

We’re not beat writers — though we do have press access to practice and games — so submit your questions with that in mind. If your question requires press access, we will do our best to get you an answer, but please understand that it may not always be possible depending on when we have someone attending. Mostly, this is for topics you’d like to see us address directly that maybe we haven’t covered with a post.

And if you wish to send your question to a specific writer (i.e. Xiane for anything Luka-related), simply put that writer’s name in front of your question on the Google Form.

That’s it. Easy peasy.

You can expect answers from Raymond Lucas Jr. to start, and I’ll be jumping in on occasion as well, but the whole staff is available to you if you have something specific you want to see addressed.

For now, we’re planning on publishing once per week, but if we get pertinent questions that require immediate or timely responses, it could be more. This is obviously new for us, so let’s see where it takes us. Here’s your Google Form!