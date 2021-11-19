Buy Rockets City Edition gear though TDS

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

On November 1, Nike, the NBA and teams introduced the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms to celebrate the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. The launch of the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represents legacy remixed: a tribute to the game’s most iconic moments – and a preview of how Nike is redefining sport for a new generation.

The uniforms reimagine 75 seasons of basketball history through the prism of 28 team stories, juxtaposing old and new to create an unforgettable look and feel for this milestone season. The result isn’t just a love letter to the game. It’s a celebration of fandom – and an invitation to a new generation to join in.

Over its five-decade history, the Houston Rockets have become one of only a few franchises to win back-to-back titles and feature three different MVP winners. This 2021-22 Houston Rockets Nike NBA City Edition Uniform reminds Rockets fans of the franchise’s rich history while pushing the team into the future.

The uniform’s style is inspired by the mid-90s uniforms, with white pinstripes fading into navy that continue to the shorts. “’94”and “’95”, the two years the team won an NBA championship, is written on the vents of the shorts, and the belt buckle features the team logo from the Clutch City championship years of ‘94 and ‘95.

The logos on the shorts are from the 2000s, when fan interest skyrocketed thanks to a new arrival, and the Rockets lit up the league with a 22-game winning streak.

“H-Town’’ from last season makes an appearance on the anthem.

The “Houston” font across the chest was the same font used on the road uniforms during the team’s championship seasons.

“The Houston Rockets have achieved a lot on the court, but they’ve accomplished just as much to expand the game off the court,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “The Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms were designed to honor those distinctly ‘H-Town’ achievements and styles — all with the heart of a champion.”

BUY YOUR ROCKETS CITY EDITION JERSEY AND OTHER CITY EDITION-RELATED MERCHANDISE HERE!!

Please note that new City Edition merchandise is being uploaded daily as they come in. Just make sure you order through the above link so that TDS gets credit!