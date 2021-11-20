Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks game preview

The Rockets have been on a losing streak, have a young squad, and have been in New York City for two nights. That’s not a great combination.

The New York Knicks are 8-7 and have brought excitement back to Madison Square Garden. They have a solid group of scorers in Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, and Evan Fournier.

I’m running out of ways to say that the Rockets look lost and need to show that they are improving. That’s also on Coach Silas and his rotations. He has discussed running with just one big man, which could mean that Alperen Sengun could be headed to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers soon. I think everyone who has watched Sengun has seen his potential (he’s still a work in progress, obviously), and he needs reps to get more comfortable. At RGV, he could play 30 minutes per game easily and work on his game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is day-to-day for Houston. Nerlens Noel has missed New York’s last four games but is listed as probable for tonight. Taj Gibson is day-to-day.

Just a head’s up: the game starts earlier than usual.

Tip-off is at 4pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest