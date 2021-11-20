Rockets hoping to see losing streak end in New York vs. Knicks

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Knicks SB Nation Blog: Posting and Toasting

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

Knicks: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

The Houston Rockets will continue their four-game east coast road trip on Saturday, when they travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks. After falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the Rockets will be seeking to end their 13-game losing streak inside Madison Square Garden.

For New York, the Knicks are coming into today’s game as one of the most disappointing teams through the first month of the 2021-22 NBA season. In their previous game, the Knicks sustained a 104-98 defeat to the Orlando Magic. Third-year prospect R.J. Barrett led the way for the Knicks with 17 points and nine rebounds in the loss on Wednesday.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!