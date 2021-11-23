TDS Night at a Rockets game on February 10

Hey, guys, we have a big announcement that we’re excited about that’s actually two years in the making. We had some initial plans for this before COVID-19 sent everything for a loop, but now that the NBA seems safely back in action, we thought it a good time to finally pull the trigger on this:

TDS Night at The Game - Thursday, February 10 - Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors @ 8:00pm CST

We’ve worked with the Rockets to obtain a group ticket rate for this game, and we have a block of seats reserved in section 115.

These tickets typically range from between $65 and $89 depending on the matchup in town, and with the special TDS group ticket rate, seats are just $49.

This is designed for us all to finally meet each other in person. A lot of us have been in this community for years — some have been here over a decade — and the people we’ve met and the friendships we’ve made are important to our lives. But most of us have never even met one another in person! And that even includes the TDS staff!

So a bunch of us staff members are also buying tickets, and we’d really like it if you came out and joined us. We’ll be doing several promotions, including giveaways, which we’ll reveal as we get closer to the event and are able to firm things up. But we wanted to get this on everyone’s schedule as soon as possible so you could plan to make it and even buy your ticket if you are ready.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS FOR TDS NIGHT

Password: TDS

The Rockets aren’t looking too hot, but we’ll all be cheering them on anyway. I’ll be flying in from Pittsburgh to attend, and hope to see you there!

Stay tuned for more announcements and promotions for TDS night!