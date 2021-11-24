Kevin Porter Jr. returns from injury ahead of Rockets match against the Bulls

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

After missing the previous three games due to a left thigh injury, Kevin Porter Jr. will return to the Houston Rockets’ lineup for an interference match against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Rockets dropped all three games in Porter’s absence, as Houston’s losing streak extended to 15 following a 108-90 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Prior to his injury, Porter averaged 12.7 points and a team-high 5.1 assists through the first 14 games of the season starting at point guard.

“I feel good. I just wanted to take my time after the second time I hit my thigh. It was my body telling me to sit down and let it heal. I am definitely happy to be back — and my boys are too.” — Porter

For Chicago, the Bulls are coming into the Toyota Center following a 109-77 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. In what was an inferior offensive night for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan (18) and Zach LaVine (17) were the only two players who scored in double figures amid a 32-point loss to the Pacers.

