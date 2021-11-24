Rockets reportedly “weighing the future” of Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets are off to an atrocious 1-16 record to start the NBA season and have now lost 15 straight games, and that’s leading to rumors that head coach Stephen Silas’ job could be in jeopardy.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Rocket are currently “weighing the future” of their lead man.

“Now, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have indicated to B/R that Rockets brass are weighing the future of Stephen Silas, who may become the league’s next coach to be terminated, following Luke Walton’s exit in Sacramento last weekend.”

Silas was originally brought on to coach a potential contender and instead found himself in the middle of a complete teardown and rebuild. It goes without saying that this isn’t exactly what he was hired for.

That being said, Silas has made some inexplicable decisions, such as not getting more playing time for the young draft picks when this season is obviously a complete washout, and struggling to implement a cohesive offensive philosophy that lends to the strengths of his players, such as more pick-and-roll and utilizing more screens and cuts to maximize the team’s speed, one of its few strong points.

The same report also mentions that should Silas be fired, John Lucas is the most likely replacement:

“Multiple sources suggested Lucas as the likely interim head coach in any event Silas is dismissed. Lucas, the longtime Houston assistant and player development lead, is known to hold a particularly strong connection with Stone, and even trains Stone’s kids.”

