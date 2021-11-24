Rockets end 15-game losing skid in home victory against the Bulls

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets made several changes to their rotation Wednesday night, and the results ended in a 118-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls inside the Toyota Center in Houston. With the win, the Rockets ended a 15 game losing streak, as their record improved to 2-16 on the season.

In an attempt to improve the Rockets’ inferior on-court production over the previous four games, coach Stephen Silas unveiled a new starting lineup that featured Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Christian Wood.

The new starting five provided Houston with better floor spacing, as the Rockets put together one of their best quarters of the season. Behind a combined 21 points scored in the first quarter by Green and Wood, the Rockets trailed the Bulls 32-30 entering the second period.

Green connected on four of his first five attempts from the field, but his night came to a premature end due to a leg injury. At the 1:39 mark of the first quarter, Green sustained the injury after he took a hard fall while driving to the basket. He finished the game with 11 points in 11 minutes of play.

When the Bulls took a 64-55 lead into the half, there was a growing sense that Chicago would run away with the game in the second half — given Houston’s third quarter struggles — but the Rockets overcame their transgressions.

Houston connected on eight triples in the quarter to take a 90-82 lead into the final period. Danuel House Jr, who did not play in the first half, provided the Rockets with a significant boost off the bench — as he accounted for 10 of the Rockets’ 35 points in the quarter. House finished the game with a team-high 18 points.

House’s contributions was just one of many off the bench for the Rockets. Houston’s bench outscored Chicago’s reserves 59-26 in the win, with Alperen Segun adding in 13 points and four rebounds.

After missing the previous three games due to a thigh injury, Porter scored 14 points and dished nine assists in his return. Wood had one of his best games of the season with an all-round performance of 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine, who scored a game-high 28 points in the loss, while Lonzo Ball added in 19.

Following the win, the Rockets will return to action on Saturday to take on the 12-8 Charlotte Hornets inside the Toyota Center. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT.