SB Nation Reacts: Thanksgiving Edition

This week’s SB Nation Reacts poll was simple one, as we had just one national question this week and no local question. But keeping with the theme of the season, our question this week is Thanksgiving-related.

We asked all of voters across the network: “What are you most thankful for this NBA season?” Here are the results:

I actually selected “Return to standard schedule.” A competitive league is fine, but it makes no difference ultimately when the Houston Rockets are 2-16. Growing pains for the Los Angeles Lakers was also a possible answer, but it’s so unsurprising with the Russell Westbrook experience that I don’t really need to be thankful for it.

No, I’m just glad the NBA is back to normal, there’s a normal game schedule, and we’re able to get back to the way we’ve been covering things for years. No COVID-19 cancellations, and the lack of health and safety protocol violations has been easier on my fantasy squad.

Happy Thanksgiving!

