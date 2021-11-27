Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets game preview

After finally snapping their long losing streak, the Rockets look to start a winning streak tonight against the resurgent Charlotte Hornets.

I believe tonight marks the first time this season that the Rockets are playing a team that will be on the second night of a back-to-back. With the league starting a couple weeks earlier, the schedule makers have been able to reduce the number of B2Bs, but have not been able to eradicate them completely. The Rockets have only played two sets of them so far, so that tracks.

The Hornets are 12-8 as I type this (they are up double digits at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves so 13-8 seems likely). Charlotte has a balanced scoring attack led by Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball (20 points per night apiece), with Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward (17 points per game each) also contributing from the starting lineup. Kelly Oubre Jr. is also a double-digit scorer off the bench (14 PPG), and several others are within spitting distance as well. All told, Charlotte has the ability to lean on different players each night depending on who is playing well. James Borrego has done a great job taking a team that went 33-39 last year and turned them into a team primed to not only make the playoffs, but pose a real threat to their first round opponents.

For Houston, Jalen Green is out with a hamstring injury. For more information on what Green could be going through, check out Lachard’s conversation with a sports physical therapist. For the Hornets, Mason Plumlee missed last night’s game with a calf strain so he’s doubtful for tonight as well.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest