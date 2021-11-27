Rockets seek first win streak of the season against the Hornets, Green out due to injury

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Hornets SB Nation Blog: At the Hive

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington

After ending their 15-game losing streak Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets will return to action on Saturday for another interconference match — this time against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Rockets will be without their top overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, as Jalen Green is slated to miss at least a week after sustaining a hamstring injury during the previous game against the Chicago Bulls.

“He has a strained hamstring, and we are going to re-evaluate his injury in a week. His mindset is good. He is anxious to get back but knows he has to go through this process of working with the performance team to get back. He is very driven to get back.” — Silas

The Hornets are coming into the Toyota Center after winning eight out of their last nine games. On Friday, Charlotte extended their current winning streak to three after taking a 133-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the win, Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way with a game-high 27 points, while LaMelo Ball dished 13 assists in the win.

