John Wall meets with front office to inquire about playing for Rockets again

Five-time All-Star John Wall has yet to play for the Houston Rockets this season, but that could change soon.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Wall has met with general manager Rafael Stone to discuss returning to the court, amending an agreement the two sides made before the beginning of the season.

Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2021

Wall, who is making over $44 million this season, came to a mutual agreement with the Rockets before the season began to sit on the bench given the team’s current state of affairs and to allow more playing time for rookie Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the team’s two strongest building blocks for the future. In return, the Rockets would seek a trade for Wall.

Now, Wall is looking to return to the court and play, likely to build his trade value and to scratch an itch of playing.

Wall has traveled with the team during its 15-game losing streak this season and for someone who sat his final two seasons in Washington, it’s understandable that he would want to play.

Wall met with Stone Friday and talks will continue Sunday to decide whether to re-establish his role with the team.

While the Rockets are in the middle of a youth movement, it might not be their top desire to play Wall and potentially hurt younger players’ development, but having Wall on the court can be a benefit to the team in helping set up the offense. Given Wall’s professionalism and Stone’s track record of doing right by former all-stars, it’s possible Wall could see the floor very soon.

NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley posted on his Instagram story that Wall is “ready to be on an NBA court making a big impact.”