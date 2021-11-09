VOTE: Should the Rockets trade Christian Wood?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This week’s Rockets question centers around Christian Wood. Following his calls to be more involved in the offense and then his subsequent four-point, one-rebound outing against the Golden State Warriors in which he looked disinterested, there were some calls on social media for the Rockets to trade Wood.

The rationale behind the idea is that Wood’s value may never be higher than it is right now, and if he’s unhappy in Houston and/or pouting, it might be the best time to swing a deal. In addition, his age at 26 puts him on a different developmental timeline than Houston’s young core, and he’ll be out of his prime when they are entering theirs.

On the other side, Wood is clearly Houston’s best player at this exact moment, and it wouldn’t be a great message to the fan base to move the team’s top player in two consecutive seasons. The young core also need someone of Wood’s talent to help them learn and bring it all together as they are developing.

So what say you, Rockets fans? Trade Wood or keep him?

