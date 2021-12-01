 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Can Rockets gets another win versus Thunder?

How about a fourth in a row?

By Darren Yuvan
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, December 1, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Thunder SB Nation Blog: Welcome to Loud City

The Rockets are looking for their fourth win in a row and their fifth win on the season, in addition to their third win of the year against the OKC Thunder. Both teams are missing some players. Here is your injury report:

I’ll be pulling for another good game from Garrison Matthews. Not only will that help the Rockets, but he’s also a recent pickup on my fantasy squad. He’s proved his worth so far. Let’s hope he can keep it rolling.

We’ll also be looking for another big night from Kevin Porter Jr., who’s been playing his best of the season so far, although he did have his triple double from the previous game rescinded by the NBA. Bunch of BS if you ask me.

Anyway, let’s go Rockets!

