Can Rockets gets another win versus Thunder?

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

The Rockets are looking for their fourth win in a row and their fifth win on the season, in addition to their third win of the year against the OKC Thunder. Both teams are missing some players. Here is your injury report:

Several updates to the Thunder injury report before playing the Rockets tonight. Josh Giddey is out with a non-COVID illness. Darius Bazley is questionable with a sore left elbow. Muscala, Williams, Favors all out. Rockets list remains the same: Augustin, Green, Garuba, Wall out. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 1, 2021

I’ll be pulling for another good game from Garrison Matthews. Not only will that help the Rockets, but he’s also a recent pickup on my fantasy squad. He’s proved his worth so far. Let’s hope he can keep it rolling.

We’ll also be looking for another big night from Kevin Porter Jr., who’s been playing his best of the season so far, although he did have his triple double from the previous game rescinded by the NBA. Bunch of BS if you ask me.

Anyway, let’s go Rockets!