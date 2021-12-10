Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game preview

The Houston Rockets got a bit of a reprieve against the Brooklyn Nets with both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge missing out due to rest. Their absence definitely propelled Houston to an early lead they would never relinquish.

That luck is certain to change tonight as the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive with designs of ending Houston’s seven-game winning streak.

Milwaukee comes in at 16-10 and fresh off a loss to the Miami Heat. That’s bad news in multiple ways for Houston, who own Miami’s first round pick and don’t want an extra-motivated Bucks squad coming into town.

It bears remembering that the Rockets actually split the season series with the Bucks last season, thanks in part due to Kevin Porter Jr. dropped a 50 piece and added 11 assists for dessert.

Milwaukee is missing Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, and probably George Hill tonight. The Rockets are probably without Jalen Green, and Porter Jr. and House Jr. are both day-to-day.

Milwaukee still features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday, which is why they’re my choice to win the NBA title once again. When those three are healthy, they’re a tough combination to stop.

Tonight also marks the first of a sequence of five games in seven nights, which don’t happen too often anymore. The Rockets head to Memphis after tonight’s game for a date with the Grizzlies. They stay on the road against Atlanta and Cleveland before returning home Thursday to take on the Knicks.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest