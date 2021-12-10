Rockets seek to continue winning streak Friday against the Bucks

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Daniel Theis, Christian Wood

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo

After defeating James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, the Houston Rockets are putting their win streak on the line against the league’s current defending champion in the Milwaukee Bucks. Garrison Mathews continues to play a vital role in the Rockets’ success, as he is currently averaging 16.1 points while shooting 47.4 percent from behind the arc.

“It has been a tough road to get here, and I am thankful for this opportunity. To Rafael [Stone] and coach [Stephen Silas], it has been nothing but a blessing to be able to have this opportunity, especially so soon coming out of the G-League.” — Mathews

The Bucks are coming into the Toyota Center after a disappointing 113-104 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 27 points, while two-time league MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of his worst games of the season with 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.

