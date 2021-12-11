Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game preview

Just a quick note here: due to a scheduling conflict, I’m writing this before Houston takes on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night. So either the Rockets are going for their ninth straight win (unlikely) or are trying to bounce back against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s interesting that both of Houston’s games in Memphis occur under the same circumstances: the Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back and having to travel, while the Grizzlies are at home and rested. Of course, every team deals with schedule issues, so that’s not an excuse.

For Memphis, they could be without Dillons Brooks (COVID protocols) and Brandon Clarke (knee). They are definitely without Ja Morant, who is out indefinitely with a knee issue.

The Grizzlies are 15-11 and have dreams of making a run in the Western Conference playoffs this season. After barely missing out in the Bubble and winning the 8th seed in the play-in tourney last season, they are on the precipice of taking the next step. This is a good young team that is going to be good for a while, Take notes, Mr. Stone.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest