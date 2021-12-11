A New Streak Begins Tonight! (?)

We are now well into what is likely to be the Rockets toughest stretch of the season. Last night was a loss that was far closer than it looked to the NBA champion Bucks. Tonight, a matchup in Memphis against the 15-11 Grizzlies who are coming off something of a hot streak of their own.

Memphis will be without their breakout superstar Ja Morant, and noted Spiderman hater J Jonah Jameson will be out with a knee injury most likely. They will have BicepMan Desmond Bane and FortyFoulsAGameMan Dillon Brooks however, and lots of Grit, Grind, and Grabbing.

The Rockets will be without the following players:

Eric Gordon (B2B?), Jalen Green (Hamstring), Kevin Porter Jr (Contusion), John Wall (Delayed Ramping), Danuel House (Diminished Value).

Both teams are pretty depleted.

I hope to see Jalen Green and Kevin Porter back soon. I think there’s utterly no chance of a John Wall trade if he doesn’t play and show how he might help a team. If he does play, there’s a small chance of a trade at best.

Spare a thought for the residents of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and other places who experienced tornadoes of horrific and unprecedented size, power and destruction.