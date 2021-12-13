Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game preview

The Houston Rockets faced the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of last season. Houston looks much different these days, while the Hawks, currently sitting at 13-13, bring back the core of their Eastern Conference Finals appearance earlier this year.

Houston is coming off a pair of losses to Milwaukee and Memphis. They are missing Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Danuel House Jr. Eric Gordon has also been day-to-day with a groin issue. We’ll see if the Rockets get some of those pieces back.

Atlanta is missing De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. They still have Trae Young, Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Danilo Gallinari. Lou Williams and Delon Wright give them shooting off the bench. Wright, Cam Reddish, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot combined to shoot 0-17 against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, so expect them to shoot the lights out tonight. Regression to the mean can be mean cruel.

With Detroit shutting down Jerami Grant, the worst record in the league appears to already be decided. That will give the Pistons a guaranteed top 5 pick. Just something to keep in mind as the season progresses.

Tip-off is at 6:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest