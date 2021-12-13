Rockets look to get back on winning track versus Hawks

Location: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Georgia

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Hawks SB Nation Blog: Peachtree Hoops

The Rockets are now back on a losing streak following their seven-game win streak, which immediately followed a 15-game losing streak. Houston will still be without Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. It’ll be the Garry Bird, Armoni Brooks, and Eric Gordon show in the backcourt again.

Speaking of, make sure you check out Zach’s piece on EG from earlier today. And, as always, AK’s got you with the game preview. The guy’s a beast, by the way. 82 previews, season after season. The man, the myth, the legend as far as I’m concerned.

Anyway, would love to see the Rockets get back on the winning track. It’s a winnable game tonight, though the early time start could have an effect on a young team.

Go Rockets!