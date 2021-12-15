Rockets look for two in a row as they take on Cavs

Location: Rocket Mortgage Field House

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Cavs SB Nation Blog: Fear the Sword

The Rockets are about to be even more shorthanded tonight, Christian Wood will miss the game with a sore knee, and he’s also unlikely to play on Thursday night as well. Eric Gordon, who has been carrying Houston of late, will also be out with a sore groin. Consequently, the Cavs will be without Evan Mobley.

What that means for the Rockets is that we should get a fair amount of Alperen Sengun tonight, and we’ll see if that means a career high in minutes for the rookie. He has yet to play over 25. It’s likely going to be up to the 19-year-old youngster to help facilitate a big portion of Housto’s offense with so many pieces out. A quick reminder that Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Danuel House all continue to be out.

Let’s go Rockets!