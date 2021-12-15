Short-handed Rockets fall to Cavs 124-89

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers came to the sword fight with a sword, while the Houston Rockets came with a butter knife. It’s difficult to win a sword fight with a butter knife.

The Rockets fell to the Cavs 124-89 for the team’s worst loss of the season so far.

The team came into the game with injuries galore. On top of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Danuel House being unavailable, the team was without Eric Gordon (groin) and Christian Wood (knee).

To add to the injury report, head coach Stephen Silas went to the locker room after the first quarter to be treated for dehydration.

Word from the Rockets on Stephen Silas: Appears to be Dehydration. Getting some fluid in the locker room. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 16, 2021

The Rockets trailed by 19 after the first quarter and it only went downhill from there. The team trailed by as much as 45 at one point.

Against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, the Rockets also trailed by 19, but found a way to come back and win. Tonight, they didn’t have it in the cards. The Cavaliers presented numerous matchup problems that the Rockets’ backups couldn’t withstand. With all the context, it’s easy to understand how this game got out of hand.

On the bright side, Alperen Sengun recorded his first career double-double with career bests in points (19) and rebounds (11).

Luckily, the Rockets will be able to move forward quickly with a game tomorrow against the New York Knicks at home. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.