SB Nation Reacts: Stephen Silas, Steph Curry and more...

Listen, guys, I know that you all come to TDS craving Houston Rocket content, and trust me... we’ll get there. But it’s only right that we start off with the national polls because on Tuesday night we all (or should’ve all) watched as Stephen Curry made history.

With the way we see players of all ages hoist up three-point attempts, I wouldn’t be surprised if Steph Curry’s record eventually falls. The fact that Curry changed the way basketball is played is the very reason why I agree that his record will stand for only 10+ years rather than 20.

Unless he ages like LeBron, because in that case, no one will get close. I’m willing to go on record and say that someone eventually takes that crown.

Next, we asked fans about Zion and his health.

I’m in the same boat as the 67% that are worried. I think every basketball fan truly believes that Zion could be one of the more dominant players we’ve ever seen if he can stay healthy, but the small injury scare we saw at Duke has turned into a nightmare at the professional level.

In the third national question, fans were asked about the ongoing pandemic.

Again, here I am agreeing with the majority. Brave right?

I believe that the NBA certainly should be quicker to postpone games due to COVID-19, because as we’ve seen during this past week, this fight is far from over. This league was once applauded for how great the Bubble went, but it’s felt like there’s been a fleeting effort ever since fans were allowed back into arenas. The NBA has to find a solution - and fast.

The final question asked to voters had to do with Houston head coach Stephen Silas (yes, the Rockets content has arrived).

Not long ago, Stephen Silas was trending for all of the wrong reasons throughout Rockets Twitter. Fast forward to today, and sure there are still some complaints, but overall there’s been less frustration towards him. So once again, I agree with the voters here.

However, I will say that fans will only still feel comfortable as long as there are no signs of regression. The rebuilding Rockets aren’t expected to go out and look like world champions, instead there is a constant demand from progression. If guys are suddenly playing like they were back in November then I’m sure it’ll only be a matter of time before things are hectic again.

