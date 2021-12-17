 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rockets release Danuel House, convert Garrison Mathews, sign Trevelin Queen

A series of moves for Houston.

By Darren Yuvan
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets made a group of moves tonight, when they kicked things off by releasing Danuel House.

House had no real usefulness on the Houston roster at this point, as he’s best served as role player on a more talented roster rather than a veteran looking for minutes as he was on the Rockets.

Houston then followed up that move by signing Garrison Mathews, formerly on a two-way deal, to a long-term contract.

But it doesn’t end there, as the Rockets had an open two-way deal after promoting Mathews, so they signed guard Trevelin Queen, who’s spent time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Houston’s G-League team.

Queen averaged 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 steals per game over 10 contests with RGV this season, and the Rockets want to see if he has anything to offer at the next level, especially with so many injuries and a roster in flux.

Danuel House hasn’t been the same since the infamous NBA Bubble incident, and he lost any good will he had previously built up with the fan base. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

Mathews has been one of Houston’s surprise bright spots this year, averaging 12.3 points per game and shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. He’s been so instrumental in the Rockets bouncing back from a 15-game losing streak that he’s gotten the name Garry Bird from the fanbase. We’ll see what he can do with this long term deal.

