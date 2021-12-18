Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons game preview

For a while, it looked like these two teams would once again be in line to go 1-2 in the 2022 NBA Draft. Then, the Houston Rockets won 7 in a row and the Detroit Pistons stopped winning entirely.

Detroit is currently on a 13-game losing skid and there are no signs of turning on the brakes. They just lost Jerami Grant for the next six weeks and lost Kelly Olynyk early in November. That has put the team in the hands of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and Killian Hayes. Meanwhile, the team has reportedly shopped Grant in advance of the trade deadline.

The big news for Houston late last night was that the team has cut Danuel House Jr. and converted Garrison Mathews’s two-way deal into a 4-year, $8 million contract. That’s a nice chunk of change for Garry Bird.

Christian Wood and Armoni Brooks are questionable. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. appear to still be out.

Today’s game is a super early tip. Hopefully that helps out some of our folks overseas.

Tip-off is at 11am CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest