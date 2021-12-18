Can Rockets get revenge on Pistons?

Houston Rockets (9-20) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-23), December 18, 2021, 11 a.m. CST

Location: Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: AT&T Sports Southwest

Pistons SBNation Blog: Detroit Bad Boys

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Josh Christopher, Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

The Rockets get another crack at the Pistons, who they lost to in their first meeting last month.

The Pistons are riding a 15-game losing streak, tied for the longest losing streak in the NBA this season with the Rockets.

The Pistons have struggled all season long with injuries throughout the lineup and a team that is still trying to figure itself out.

Hopefully the Rockets can come in, shake off that early Saturday slowness and come out of Little Caesar’s Arena with a win.

TDS community, this is your game thread for today’s game. Enjoy!