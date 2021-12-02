SB Nation Reacts: Best second-year NBA player

We had just a solo question for this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, and it was a national question that I liked a lot.

We asked our league-wide voters to select who they thought was the best second-year NBA player, as there’s been several who have taken the next step from their rookie year. Here are those results:

I also picked Edwards in this poll, and believe its the right answer, despite good stuff so far this year from LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Maxey both. In fact, I put my money where my mouth is by trading for Anthony Edwards on my fantasy team yesterday.

I’m in a nine-cat, daily lineups, with an auction draft, and I’m loaded at center: Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela, Christian Wood, Evan Mobley, and then Montrezl Harrell with center and power forward eligibility. So I traded Capela straight up for Edwards, but of course, later yesterday evening, Christian Wood went down injured, so now my formerly formidable front line looks much less so today. Here’s hoping Wood’s only out a short time, but word is that he’s in a walking boot, which is rarely a good sign.

Anyway, I’d like to get in a Houston Rockets question next week, so I’m going to submit something tomorrow after we get the Kevin Porter Jr. and Wood injury news, and also maybe get some type of update on John Wall.

You can sign up for Reacts HERE. Though I will continue to try and embed the polls as much as possible.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.