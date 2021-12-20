Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls game preview

After picking up a win over the struggling Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets head to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

Chicago had two games postponed due to too many players in health and safety protocols. However, they were able to play last night against the Lakers, so they should be ready to play tonight. Several players are questionable and/or expected to return after Christmas, but due to the fluid nature of the situation I’m not going to go through each player. The biggest name is Zach LaVine.

Houston remains COVID-free as of this writing (knocks on all the wood available). The Rockets cannot be concerned with other rosters, but instead need to continue to work hard and develop their skills.

We’re starting to get to a point where Houston needs to make a choice. They are starting to get into no man’s land where they aren’t bad enough to tank for a top 3 lottery spot, but they also aren’t good enough to make the play-in tournament and make any noise whatsoever.

What do you want Houston to achieve this season? Should they tank? Should they push for a play-in spot and the experience that comes with it?

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest