VOTE: NBA and COVID-19

We have an interesting poll this week in that it’s tackling the league’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is heating back up again for the winter and with the rise of the more contagious (but so far less deadly - let’s hope that continues) Omicron variant.

COVID-19 has been sweeping through the sports leagues lately, which see players in and out of health and safety protocol daily, and the NFL even moved the Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders game from Sunday to Monday. My fantasy basketball team is in shambles.

Nonetheless, the leagues soldier on, and we want to know how you feel about all of that in this week’s survey. I’ll share my opinion on all this once the poll results are ready to publish.

No Houston Rockets question this week. I’ll look to have another in the next week or so.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device

