Can the Rockets sweep their regular-season series against the Bulls?

Location: United Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Bulls SB Nation Blog: Blog a Bull

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: D.J. Augustin, Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Jeff Green, Nikola Vucevic

After opening their four-game east coast road trip with a victory in Detroit, the Houston Rockets will look to make it two consecutive wins on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. If the Rockets pick up a victory in the Windy City, Houston will win their second regular-season series of the 2022 NBA campaign. The Rockets won their first season series 3-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Christian Wood leading the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds, the Rockets ended their 15-game losing streak in a 118-113 home win over the Bulls in November.

The Bulls are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the 2022 campaign in a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 38 points in the Bulls’ first game after two were postponed due to COVID.

