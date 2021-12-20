 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Can the Rockets sweep their regular-season series against the Bulls?

The Houston Rockets will try to sweep their two-game regular-season series tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

By Coty M. Davis
/ new
Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Rockets (10-20) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-10) December 20, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: United Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Bulls SB Nation Blog: Blog a Bull

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: D.J. Augustin, Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Jeff Green, Nikola Vucevic

After opening their four-game east coast road trip with a victory in Detroit, the Houston Rockets will look to make it two consecutive wins on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. If the Rockets pick up a victory in the Windy City, Houston will win their second regular-season series of the 2022 NBA campaign. The Rockets won their first season series 3-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Christian Wood leading the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds, the Rockets ended their 15-game losing streak in a 118-113 home win over the Bulls in November.

The Bulls are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the 2022 campaign in a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 38 points in the Bulls’ first game after two were postponed due to COVID.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...