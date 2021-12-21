Jalen Green to return Thursday vs. Pelicans

The Houston Rockets are about to have one of their injured players return.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green will return to the court Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers after missing a month with a strained hamstring.

Rockets rookie Jalen Green to make return vs. Pacers https://t.co/Wz3zzBzA6L via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 21, 2021

Green exited in the first quarter of the team’s November 24 win against the Chicago Bulls, the first win of the team’s 7-game winning streak that followed a 15-game losing streak.

Feigen also posted video from today’s practice, where Green looks ready to return to the court.

A few moments from Rockets practice. A lot more of this followed pic.twitter.com/eKmJMH18QM — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 21, 2021

With Green entering the starting lineup again, it will likely push Eric Gordon back to the bench. Gordon, who has not been playing in both halves of a back-to-back, is expected to play in both Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks and Thursday against the Pacers.

Rockets' Eric Gordon to resume playing both ends of back-to-back sets https://t.co/IS6nVja8zn via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 21, 2021

Red Nation, what do you think of the news of Green’s return? Chime off in the comments section below.