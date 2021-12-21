 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jalen Green to return Thursday vs. Pelicans

Red Nation has a reason to smile today.

By Jeremy_Brener
Orlando Magic v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are about to have one of their injured players return.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green will return to the court Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers after missing a month with a strained hamstring.

Green exited in the first quarter of the team’s November 24 win against the Chicago Bulls, the first win of the team’s 7-game winning streak that followed a 15-game losing streak.

Feigen also posted video from today’s practice, where Green looks ready to return to the court.

With Green entering the starting lineup again, it will likely push Eric Gordon back to the bench. Gordon, who has not been playing in both halves of a back-to-back, is expected to play in both Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks and Thursday against the Pacers.

Red Nation, what do you think of the news of Green’s return? Chime off in the comments section below.

