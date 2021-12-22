Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game preview

The Houston Rockets begin a back-to-back tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tomorrow they will head to Indiana and get Jalen Green back, which is great news.

The problem in front of Houston tonight is the defending champions. Milwaukee has dropped two games in a row and has been without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the last three games due to COVID protocols. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton has missed those same three games with a knee issue. Middleton is not on the injury report and is expected to be available. As I write this, Antetokounmpo’s status is still uncertain.

Jrue Holiday and Middleton should be enough firepower for Milwaukee, who are trying not to fall too far behind the pack in the Eastern Conference. It’s still early enough that the Bucks probably feel fine, and they should feel confident enough with a healthy roster that they can beat anyone once the playoffs begin.

The Rockets will be without Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Christian Wood is back on Houston’s injury report with knee tendinitis. He’s a good bet to miss at least one of the games in the back-to-back, and the Rockets should strongly consider resting him for both contests. I know there are Rockets fans hoping for that the team gets healthy and pushes for a play-in spot, but a game in Milwaukee against a Bucks team that could have their Big Three is probably not where a winning streak will begin.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest