SB Nation Reacts: The NBA’s COVID-19 response

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey dealt with how the NBA has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the coronavirus (sounds like a sci-fi flick) has been dominating the sporting landscape of late, with a revolving door in the health and safety protocols happening across professional sports.

We asked our league-wide voters if they’ve been happy with the NBA’s response so far in light of the increase in COVD-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant. And it was an interesting poll result.

Secondly, we asked our voters what they felt the best course of action was for moving forward. That was another interesting result.

I actually agree with this course of action, and it was a surprising result to me, because I expected to be in the minority, but wound up in the majority on this one.

I promised my thoughts on this, so here goes.

The NBA community is one of the more comprehensively vaccinated enclaves on the planet. The players are vaccinated, the coaches are vaccinated, everyone who works for the teams are vaccinated. Thus far, Omicron — while extremely contagious — also appear less severe, with a decent amount of the players (and people in general) testing positive having mild symptoms or absolutely no symptoms whatsoever. With the disease approaching endemic status — living normally alongside COVD-19 and what that looks like needs to be on our agenda at some point, and maybe this can be step in that direction. If the Omicron variant suddenly looks to be equally or more deadly than past variants, adjustments can always be made. But I think Adam Silver is making the right call to continue to soldier on. For now...

Anyway, just my personal thoughts, which in no way represents the thoughts of everyone at this site or anyone else at SB Nation or Draft Kings, Vox or anyone else.

Stay safe out there, everyone.

Checkout DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Sign up here to join Reacts.