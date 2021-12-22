Rockets head to Milwaukee to take on Bucks

Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Bucks SB Nation Blog: Brew Hoop

The Rockets got some good news for tonight’s contest, as Christian Wood, who was listed as questionable coming into tonight with a sore left knee, is expected to play. Houston received some other good news in that Jalen Green is just about ready to take back to the court, though we won’t see him tonight and will have to wait until tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out for the Rockets.

The Bucks are down Brook Lopez, who is out for the year with back surgery, while Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all in the health and safety protocols.

Houston is coming off of a big loss against the Chicago Bulls, so let’s see how they bounce back. Let’s go Rockets!