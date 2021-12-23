Rockets at, at, Pacers.

Tis the season for Greenery. Jalen Greenery, as the Chose One returns to the lineup.

I wouldn’t expect too much. He’s been out a while. He’s also the worst pick ever made. So there’s that. Also the Rockets are on approximately the 75th game of this endless stretch of terrible scheduling, and yet another back to back. They’ll have another one around New Years against the Lakers when they finally return home on the 28th.

The Pacers will have no TJ’s available for this game. They are Teejless.

The Rockets will have no Kevin Porter Jr. Some reports have Green out, but I choose to believe he’ll play.

This is perhaps the least-Covidy game in the NBA, and thus should be a featured game.

The Rockets will get to go home for Christmas, as they don’t play again until the 27th in Charlotte.

Will the Rockets be forced onto The Big NBA Christmas Day Calendar, as they look to be healthy? I guess we will find out. If it happens, you know its really bad out there.