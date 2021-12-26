D.J. Augustin, Garrison Mathews enter health & safety protocols

The COVID bug has officially caught the Houston Rockets.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, D.J. Augustin has entered health & safety protocols.

Head coach Stephen Silas said earlier this month that the entire team had received its booster vaccine.

Augustin either tested positive or was a close contact despite being fully vaccinated and boosted. He is expected to be out for at least 10 days.

With Augustin testing positive, Josh Christopher and Armoni Brooks should team up to share his minutes in the second unit.

Usually when one player tests positive, it can trickle down to the rest of the team, even with the whole team boosted. Hopefully the Rockets aren’t hurt any worse by COVID.

If another player tests positive, the team will be required to sign a free agent to a 10-day hardship exception contract.

The Dream Shake will keep you updated on this developing story.

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. CT: Garrison Mathews has also entered health & safety protocols, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.