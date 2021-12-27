KJ Martin, Jae’Sean Tate enter health & safety protocols

The Houston Rockets continue to be caught by the COVID bug.

According to Cayleigh Griffin, KJ Martin and Jae’Sean Tate have entered health & safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

KJ Martin and Jae’Sean Tate have entered health and safety protocols, per Coach Silas. — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) December 27, 2021

They join DJ Augustin and Garrison Mathews in protocols. The four will also likely miss tomorrow night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the entire team being boosted, the Rockets still have players either testing positive or being a high-risk infectious contact.

Today, the NBA amended its quarantine and protocol rules for vaccinated players.

Vaccinated NBA players and coaches can now clear quarantine after six days if Covid-testing data shows they’re no longer at risk to be infectious, according to a memo distributed to teams Monday and obtained by ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2021

If the players can return in six days, the soonest they could return could be next Monday, when the Rockets face the Philadelphia 76ers.

During that time frame, the Rockets play four games: tonight against the Hornets, tomorrow night against the Lakers, New Year’s Eve against the Miami Heat and New Year’s Day against the Denver Nuggets.

The Rockets must also sign three players to 10-day hardship deals, but no signings have been announced yet.